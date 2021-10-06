Isolated late showers Thursday; Warm temperatures continue

Isolated showers are possible through the evening on Thursday. The Mississippi River Valley has a slightly higher chance of rainfall through early Friday morning. Overall, showers will be extremely isolated and on/off through Thursday night. Rainfall amounts are expected to be minor.

Speaking of rainfall amounts, the highest amounts will stay east of the Mississippi River in central and western Wisconsin. Rainfall amounts across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa through Friday evening should stay less than a tenth of an inch.

Mild temperatures will continue into next week. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with overcast skies. Isolated showers are possible Thursday. Skies should slowly clear late Thursday into Friday. Highs return to the middle 70s Friday and Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures cool slightly on Sunday with highs in the lower 70s. Rain chances return next week with isolated to scattered chances Monday and Wednesday.

Nick