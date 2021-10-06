Milwaukee police investigating death of infant as homicide

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say they are investigating the death of 1-year-old child as a homicide. Police say they responded last Thursday to a report of child abuse and discovered that the boy was unresponsive. He died from his injuries on Monday. WDJT-TV reports that a 32-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were arrested in connection with the homicide. The cause of death has not been released. Police say criminal charges are likely to be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.