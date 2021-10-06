Minnesota High School Football Rankings – Week 6

By The Associated Press

Minneapolis (AP) -- The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 6, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

LOCAL TEAMS ARE IN BOLD.

Class 6A

School Total Points Prv

1. Lakeville South (7) (5-0) 70 1

2. Shakopee (5-0) 62 3

3. Eden Prairie (4-1) 55 4

4. Stillwater (5-0) 44 7

5. Wayzata (4-1) 37 2

5. (tie) Maple Grove (4-1) 37 10

7. Centennial (3-2) 22 NR

8. Minnetonka (4-1) 20 NR

9. Woodbury (4-1) 13 T89

10. Rosemount (3-2) 8 5

10. tie) St. Michael-Albertville (3-2) 8 6

Others receiving votes: Anoka 5, East Ridge 3, Prior Lake 1.

Class 5A

School Total Points Prv

1. Mankato West (7) (5-0) 70 1

2. Andover (5-0) 60 2

3. St. Thomas Academy (5-0) 58 3

4. Moorhead (4-0) 49 4

5. Chaska (5-0) 43 7

6. Sauk Rapids-Rice (5-0) 32 9

7. Spring Lake Park (4-1) 27 10

8. Rochester Mayo (4-1) 17 6

9. Rogers (4-1) 11

10. Mahtomedi (4-1) 9 5

Others receiving votes: Robbinsdale Armstrong 4, Mankato East 2, Elk River 1, New Prague 1, Monticello 1,

Class 4A

School Total Points Prv

1. Becker (8) (5-0) 80 1

2. Mound-Westonka (5-0) 70 3

3. Hutchinson (4-1) 61 4

4. Stewartville (5-0) 56 5

5. Kasson-Mantorville (4-1) 42 7

6. Holy Angels (4-1) 41 8

7. North Branch (5-0) 31 9

8. Rocori (4-2) 22 2

9. Willmar (4-1) 14

10. Fridley (3-2) 9 6

Others receiving votes: SMB-Wolfpack 8, Zimmerman 2, Richfield 2, Cloquet 1, Simley 1,

Class 3A

School Total Points Prv

1. Lake City (6) (5-0) 74 2

2. Fairmont (2) (5-0) 73 3

3. Litchfield (5-0) 55 5

4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (5-0) 54 4

5. Dassel-Cokato (5-0) 52 6

6. Cannon Falls (4-1) 28 1

6. (tie) Pierz (4-1) 28 7

8. Providence Academy (5-0) 20

9. Plainview Elgin-Millville (4-1) 18 8

10. Rockford (4-1) 14 9

Others receiving votes: Aitkin 12, Waseca 8, Esko 4,

Class 2A

School Total Points Prv

1. Blooming Prairie (6) (5-0) 60 1

2. Blue Earth Area (5-0) 52 2

3. Pipestone (5-0) 45 3

4. Minneapolis North (4-1) 31 5

5. Moose Lake Willow River (4-0) 29 7

5. (tie) West Central Ashby (5-0) 29 6

7. Kimball (5-0) 28 4

8. Chatfield (5-1) 21

9. Eden Valley-Watkins (5-0) 20 8

10. Osakis (5-0) 10 10

Others receiving votes: St. Agnes 3, Rush City 2.

Class A

School Total Points Prv

1. Murray County Central (4) (5-0) 49 1

2. Minneota (1) (5-0) 45 2

3. BOLD (5-0) 39 3

4. Ada-Borup (5-0) 36 6

5. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (5-0) 24 7

6. Rushford-Peterson (5-0) 21 9

7. Mahnomen-Waubun (4-1) 14 8

8. Martin County West (5-0) 13 10

9. Ottertail Central (5-0) 11 NR

10. Polk County West (4-1) 10 5

Others receiving votes: Dawson-Boyd 5, Deer River 4, New York Mills 3, Fillmore Central 1.

Class 9-MAN

School Total Points Prv