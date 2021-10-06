Minnesota High School Football Rankings – Week 6
By The Associated Press
Minneapolis (AP) -- The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 6, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
LOCAL TEAMS ARE IN BOLD.
Class 6A
School Total Points Prv
- 1. Lakeville South (7) (5-0) 70 1
- 2. Shakopee (5-0) 62 3
- 3. Eden Prairie (4-1) 55 4
- 4. Stillwater (5-0) 44 7
- 5. Wayzata (4-1) 37 2
- 5. (tie) Maple Grove (4-1) 37 10
- 7. Centennial (3-2) 22 NR
- 8. Minnetonka (4-1) 20 NR
- 9. Woodbury (4-1) 13 T89
- 10. Rosemount (3-2) 8 5
- 10. tie) St. Michael-Albertville (3-2) 8 6
Others receiving votes: Anoka 5, East Ridge 3, Prior Lake 1.
Class 5A
School Total Points Prv
- 1. Mankato West (7) (5-0) 70 1
- 2. Andover (5-0) 60 2
- 3. St. Thomas Academy (5-0) 58 3
- 4. Moorhead (4-0) 49 4
- 5. Chaska (5-0) 43 7
- 6. Sauk Rapids-Rice (5-0) 32 9
- 7. Spring Lake Park (4-1) 27 10
- 8. Rochester Mayo (4-1) 17 6
- 9. Rogers (4-1) 11
- 10. Mahtomedi (4-1) 9 5
Others receiving votes: Robbinsdale Armstrong 4, Mankato East 2, Elk River 1, New Prague 1, Monticello 1,
Class 4A
School Total Points Prv
- 1. Becker (8) (5-0) 80 1
- 2. Mound-Westonka (5-0) 70 3
- 3. Hutchinson (4-1) 61 4
- 4. Stewartville (5-0) 56 5
- 5. Kasson-Mantorville (4-1) 42 7
- 6. Holy Angels (4-1) 41 8
- 7. North Branch (5-0) 31 9
- 8. Rocori (4-2) 22 2
- 9. Willmar (4-1) 14
- 10. Fridley (3-2) 9 6
Others receiving votes: SMB-Wolfpack 8, Zimmerman 2, Richfield 2, Cloquet 1, Simley 1,
Class 3A
School Total Points Prv
- 1. Lake City (6) (5-0) 74 2
- 2. Fairmont (2) (5-0) 73 3
- 3. Litchfield (5-0) 55 5
- 4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (5-0) 54 4
- 5. Dassel-Cokato (5-0) 52 6
- 6. Cannon Falls (4-1) 28 1
- 6. (tie) Pierz (4-1) 28 7
- 8. Providence Academy (5-0) 20
- 9. Plainview Elgin-Millville (4-1) 18 8
- 10. Rockford (4-1) 14 9
Others receiving votes: Aitkin 12, Waseca 8, Esko 4,
Class 2A
School Total Points Prv
- 1. Blooming Prairie (6) (5-0) 60 1
- 2. Blue Earth Area (5-0) 52 2
- 3. Pipestone (5-0) 45 3
- 4. Minneapolis North (4-1) 31 5
- 5. Moose Lake Willow River (4-0) 29 7
- 5. (tie) West Central Ashby (5-0) 29 6
- 7. Kimball (5-0) 28 4
- 8. Chatfield (5-1) 21
- 9. Eden Valley-Watkins (5-0) 20 8
- 10. Osakis (5-0) 10 10
Others receiving votes: St. Agnes 3, Rush City 2.
Class A
School Total Points Prv
- 1. Murray County Central (4) (5-0) 49 1
- 2. Minneota (1) (5-0) 45 2
- 3. BOLD (5-0) 39 3
- 4. Ada-Borup (5-0) 36 6
- 5. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (5-0) 24 7
- 6. Rushford-Peterson (5-0) 21 9
- 7. Mahnomen-Waubun (4-1) 14 8
- 8. Martin County West (5-0) 13 10
- 9. Ottertail Central (5-0) 11 NR
- 10. Polk County West (4-1) 10 5
Others receiving votes: Dawson-Boyd 5, Deer River 4, New York Mills 3, Fillmore Central 1.
Class 9-MAN
School Total Points Prv
- 1. Verndale (5) (5-0) 66 1
- 2. Lanesboro (2) (5-0) 63 3
- 3. Hancock (5-0) 50 5
- 4. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's (5-0) 44 6
- 5. Fertile-Beltrami (5-0) 39 T8
- 6. Mountain Iron-Buhl (4-1) 26 2
- 7. Mountain Lake Area (4-1) 22 T8
- 8. Cherry (4-0) 15 NR
- 9. NCE-UH (5-0) 14 NR
- 10. Hills-Beaver Creek (4-1) 12 4
Others receiving votes: Nevis 10, Grand Meadow 9, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 5, Kittson County Central 4, LeRoy-Ostrander 2, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 2, Wheaton Herman Norcross 2.