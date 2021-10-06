Minnesota lawmakers react: Gov. Walz requests a special session

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz, is calling on state leaders to take immediate action as we continue to battle a pandemic. He says a special session is necessary regarding the topics outlined in his letter to the legislature.

The first section of Governor Walz's letter touches on frontline worker pay.

"There are still discussions on who should and who should not be receiving that funding and how large the checks are to those individuals," Rep. Nels Pierson (R-MN-26B) said.

The package also includes $10 million of drought relief, something still being discussed by lawmakers.

After his peacetime emergency powers ended in July, Governor Walz is turning to legislators for help when it comes to an increased pandemic response.

"One of the key pieces of that is making sure we're tracking an early detection of when a COVID infection has happened and that is with testing," said Governor Walz.

Aside from take-home rapid tests, which the governor says is just one way to keep schools in place without having to isolate the entire building, he is also suggesting vaccine requirements for teachers and school staff and long-term care workers. This comes after President Biden's vaccine mandate announcement.

"The virus continues to adapt and evolve. This is a lot different fight than we had last year for several reasons one is the delta variant is not the alpha variant, It's much more contagious and it causes much more serious disease in certain folks," Governor Walz said.

Governor Walz says he is very much aware that his counterparts in the Minnesota Legislature are not on board.

"If he wants to be in the Minnesota State Legislature there are certainly seats that he can run for and participate in that process, but as the governor, he has already taken a lot of power from the Minnesota State Legislature," said Rep. Nels Pierson.

"The school districts have been able to implement district by district what they want to do so they don't need our help in what's best for that particular," Rep. Gene Pelowski (DFL-MN-28A) said.

The divided House and Senate cannot agree on whether a special session is necessary let alone more controversial issues like vaccine mandates.