Pandora Papers a worry for Czech PM Babis ahead of election

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis is heading into a parliamentary election this week hit by yet another scandal that links him and hundreds of other wealthy people to offshore accounts. Findings by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists dubbed the “Pandora Papers” found that Babis put $22 million into shell companies to buy 16 properties in southern France. They were not disclosed in the populist billionaire’s required asset declarations, according to documents obtained by the journalism group’s Czech partner. Babis has denied any wrongdoing and alleges the recent revelation was meant to harm him in the election on Friday and Saturday.