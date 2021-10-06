Prosecutor again asks court to bar duo from death row case

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma prosecutor is again asking the state Supreme Court to remove two members of the Pardon and Parole Board from the case of a high-profile death row inmate. District Attorney David Prater on Monday filed a motion to remove Kelly Doyle and Andrew Luck from the clemency hearing for Julius Jones, alleging they are biased. The court previously rejected Prater’s request to remove them from Jones’ commutation hearing on the same grounds. The board recommended Jones’ sentence be commuted to life in prison. Gov. Kevin Stitt says he will await the outcome of the clemency hearing, which is set for Oct. 26. Jones is scheduled for execution Nov. 18.