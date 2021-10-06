Rochester Downtown Alliance hosts roller disco event

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) — On October 9 and 10, the Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) is hosting a roller disco in downtown Rochester. Organizers will be laying down an actual roller rink at Peace Plaza for community members to skate around on. There will also be disco balls, a DJ playing music, roller rink games and food venders.

Pop-up roller rinks have been gaining popularity in the last few years. Different cities have brought them in, and there was even a rink at the popular music festival Coachella in 2019.

“This is the first time in Minnesota that we’ve ever done a pop up roller rink,” said RDA director of events and strategic partnerships Kanika Couchene.

“As you may have noticed, roller skating has made a big comeback, so it seems like a great opportunity to have a little fun to close out our summer season in downtown,” said RDA Executive Director Holly Masek.

RDA chose to hose the roller disco for its final summer event, because it’s something that every generation can enjoy, together.

“Something that people can look at and say that’s a fun activity and experience, that I can do with my friends and family,” Couchene said.

The Downtown Alliance hopes the roller disco can be a place where people can let loose and have some fun after a tough year.

“But most of all this is meant to be a really really fun event with your community after a really difficult year, everything we’ve done this summer has meant extra meaningful because we’ve had this whole year apart and now we get to be together outside and have some fun,” said Masek.

The event kicks off on Saturday with teen skate hours from 2-6 p.m. and adult hours from 6-10 p.m. On Sunday, there is family skate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. There will be skates to borrow free of charge or you can bring your own, and the event is first come first serve, so expect to wait a bit in line.