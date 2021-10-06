Rochester Public School students celebrate “Walk to School Day”

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Public School students were encouraged to walk and bike to school Wed. to celebrate National "Walk to School Day."

The students learned walking and biking skills to help keep them safe. The event also aims to remind drivers about road safety, like slowing down, keeping an eye out for kids and stopping for school buses with flashing lights.

"Safety is what today is about," RPS Safe Routes to School Coordinator Ashley Struckmann said. "To help kids understand some of the traffic and watching for cars and encouraging them to get out and get walking. There are school speed zones so for drivers when they see kids out walking in school areas to just obey those speeds. There's a 20 mile speed limit during school times."

Struckmann also said the day also aims to encourage children to get outside and get some exercise.