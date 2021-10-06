Rochester Public Schools updates COVID-19 mitigation strategy, plans to launch testing pilot program

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Public School District announced changes in its mitigation protocols Tuesday night, along with a COVID-19 rapid testing pilot program to launch at the end of Oct.

RPS interim Superintendent Kent Pekel said rapid testing could cut down on hundreds of hours that students need to quarantine. He said since the start of the school year, 1,600 children have been placed in quarantine.

The testing would be for asymptomatic students who have come in contact with another student who has tested positive in the classroom.

Right now, an unvaccinated student who has had contact with an infected peer needs to stay home for at least a week.

The rapid over-the-counter tests would be given to families to test their child. If the child tests negative, they can return to the classroom. Results come back in about 15 minutes.

Pekel said the district decided to move forward with the testing program after learning about a similar program in the United Kingdom and a controlled study in Michigan.

"The anecdotal way to describe it is "test to stay," Pekel said. "We would be using rapid serial testing, multiple testing when there's a case of COVID in the school, then we would have the rapid at home antigen test that families would give to a student who's not symptomatic and who we don't think has COVID, but who was near an identified case of COVID to test in school. And then if they are coming back negative, then they would be able to continue in person instruction."

Pekel said the pilot schools haven't been determined yet, but are expected to be known soon.

He announced new thresholds for COVID-19 mitigation protocols in the schools.

He said that families have struggled with the current mitigation protocol and that's why changes are being made. He also noted staffing shortages as another reason for the changes.

The changes students and families will see include:

When 15% of students or staff in a classroom have reported positive, symptomatic COVID-19 cases, then the entire class may be moved to distance learning.

When 50% of an entire grade has reported positive, symptomatic COVID-19 cases, then the entire grade may be moved to distance learning.

Increased test kit distribution to families.

Discontinued contact-tracing on school buses due to staffing challenges.

When five or more positive COVID-19 cases are in a classroom, notify families instead of contact tracing due to staffing shortages.

Pekel said since the start of the school year, 312 out of 17,800 RPS students have contracted COVID-19, accounting for fewer than 2% of the entire population. Pekel said out of the confirmed cases, 94% were unvaccinated and 6% were vaccinated. He added that of the infected cases, 63% were from the elementary schools, 20% were from middle schools and 17% were from the high schools.

"I think our strategy is broadly sound, but it's a rapidly changing virus," Pekel said. "So our strategy needs to be rapidly and continually updated."

Pekel said the district will not be mandating vaccines for RPS staff because 88% of staff are already vaccinated.

He added that the district is using federal funds to purchase more than 1,000 HEPA air purifiers to install in classrooms and other school rooms in an effort stop stop the spread of the virus.