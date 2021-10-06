Rochester Public Transit asking public to complete survey

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Public Transit (RPT) is asking members of the community to complete a survey that will help the agency evaluate transit performance, understand public transportation needs, and plan for the future of Rochester.

The feedback is part of the creation of a 5-year transit development plan that will guide all aspects of transit service and investment in Rochester.

“This is a pivotal time for RPT and transit in Rochester,” shared Operations Specialist Bradley Bobbitt, who leads the planning. “Right now we are early in our planning efforts, which is the best opportunity for the public to have a say in how future transit service is delivered and investments in the transit system are prioritized.”

Draft recommendations will be developed over the winter and shared with the public in early 2022.

It is expected that a final 5-year transit development plan will be presented to Rochester City Council in late summer 2022 for approval.

More detailed information and the online survey can be found here.