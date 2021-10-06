Teen suspected in Texas school shooting in custody

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Police in Texas have arrested a student suspected of opening fire during a fight at his Dallas-area high school, leaving four people injured.

Police say 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins fled from Timberview High School in Arlington and drove away in a 2018 silver Dodge Charger after the Wednesday morning shooting.

They say two people were shot and two others received unspecified injuries.

At least three of the four are students.

The school has about 1,900 students in grades nine through 12.