Top US, Chinese advisers meet in Zurich amid tense relations

ZURICH (AP) — Top diplomatic advisers to U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have been holding several hours of talks in Switzerland’s largest city in hopes of ironing out differences on a range of topics from trade to Taiwan. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser were holding extended meetings a hotel near Zurich’s airport. Their meeting comes amid heightened tensions between the two sides, not least over several days military flights near the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which Beijing considers as part of its territory.