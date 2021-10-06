Trudeau says he regrets vacation on Indigenous day

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is apologizing for travelling for a vacation on a day meant to honor Indigenous survivors of Canada’s residential schools system. The newly reelected prime minister has faced intense criticism for Sept. 30 trip after he was filmed on a beach on Vancouver island. His itinerary initially reported he was in Ottawa for private meetings. Trudeau said Wednesday that travelling on that date “was a mistake, and I regret it.” His government decreed the Day for Truth and Reconciliation after the discovery of 215 children found buried at a former Indigenous residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia..