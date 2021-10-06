UN experts say malaria shot should be used in Africa

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization has recommended that the world’s first malaria vaccine be given to children across Africa, in a move officials hope will spur stalled efforts to curb the spread of the parasitic disease. Following a meeting of the United Nations health agency’s vaccine advisory group on Wednesday, the WHO spoke of “a historic moment.” The WHO said its decision was based on results from ongoing research in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi that has tracked more than 800,000 children since 2019. Although the vaccine is only about 30% effective, experts said it could still significantly reduce the number of cases and deaths across Africa.