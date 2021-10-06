UPDATE: Man who fled police and shot himself has died

UPDATE: Man who fled police and shot himself has diedNew
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester man who shot himself after fleeing from police in a traffic stop Sunday night has died.
Rochester Police Department have confirmed that the 59-year-old passed away Tuesday as a result of his injuries.
The man had cause for arrest as a suspect for a fifth-degree domestic assault, but drove away from police before parking at the fairgrounds where officers found him with a single gunshot wound to the head.
Officers located a gun nearby.