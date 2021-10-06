Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

9:28 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Eagan def. Chaska, 25-20, 25-12, 25-17

East Ridge def. Woodbury, 25-14, 25-23, 25-20

Minneapolis North def. Minneapolis Henry, cancelled

Minneapolis Southwest vs. Minneapolis North, postponed

Minneapolis Washburn def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-20, 25-22, 25-17

Minnesota Academy for the Deaf def. Academy for Science and Agriculture, 25-14, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19

Spring Lake Park def. Tartan, 23-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-17

St. Paul Como Park def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14

Stillwater def. Park (Cottage Grove), 26-24, 25-19, 17-25, 25-12

Visitation def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-23, 25-11, 25-23

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

