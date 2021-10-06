Weekly state high school football rankings

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 6, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A School Total Points Prv 1. Lakeville South (7) (5-0) 70 1 2. Shakopee (5-0) 62 3 3. Eden Prairie (4-1) 55 4 4. Stillwater (5-0) 44 7 5. Wayzata (4-1) 37 2 (tie) Maple Grove (4-1) 37 10 7. Centennial (3-2) 22 NR 8. Minnetonka (4-1) 20 NR 9. Woodbury (4-1) 13 T89 10. Rosemount (3-2) 8 5 tie) St. Michael-Albertville (3-2) 8 6

Others receiving votes: Anoka 5, East Ridge 3, Prior Lake 1.

Class 5A School Total Points Prv 1. Mankato West (7) (5-0) 70 1 2. Andover (5-0) 60 2 3. St. Thomas Academy (5-0) 58 3 4. Moorhead (4-0) 49 4 5. Chaska (5-0) 43 7 6. Sauk Rapids-Rice (5-0) 32 9 7. Spring Lake Park (4-1) 27 10 8. Rochester Mayo (4-1) 17 6 9. Rogers (4-1) 11 10. Mahtomedi (4-1) 9 5

Others receiving votes: Robbinsdale Armstrong 4, Mankato East 2, Elk River 1, New Prague 1, Monticello 1,

Class 4A School Total Points Prv 1. Becker (8) (5-0) 80 1 2. Mound-Westonka (5-0) 70 3 3. Hutchinson (4-1) 61 4 4. Stewartville (5-0) 56 5 5. Kasson-Mantorville (4-1) 42 7 6. Holy Angels (4-1) 41 8 7. North Branch (5-0) 31 9 8. Rocori (4-2) 22 2 9. Willmar (4-1) 14 10. Fridley (3-2) 9 6

Others receiving votes: SMB-Wolfpack 8, Zimmerman 2, Richfield 2, Cloquet 1, Simley 1,

Class 3A School Total Points Prv 1. Lake City (6) (5-0) 74 2 2. Fairmont (2) (5-0) 73 3 3. Litchfield (5-0) 55 5 4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (5-0) 54 4 5. Dassel-Cokato (5-0) 52 6 6. Cannon Falls (4-1) 28 1 (tie) Pierz (4-1) 28 7 8. Providence Academy (5-0) 20 9. Plainview Elgin-Millville (4-1) 18 8 10. Rockford (4-1) 14 9

Others receiving votes: Aitkin 12, Waseca 8, Esko 4,

Class 2A School Total Points Prv 1. Blooming Prairie (6) (5-0) 60 1 2. Blue Earth Area (5-0) 52 2 3. Pipestone (5-0) 45 3 4. Minneapolis North (4-1) 31 5 5. Moose Lake Willow River (4-0) 29 7 (tie) West Central Ashby (5-0) 29 6 7. Kimball (5-0) 28 4 8. Chatfield (5-1) 21 9. Eden Valley-Watkins (5-0) 20 8 10. Osakis (5-0) 10 10

Others receiving votes: St. Agnes 3, Rush City 2.

Class A School Total Points Prv 1. Murray County Central (4) (5-0) 49 1 2. Minneota (1) (5-0) 45 2 3. BOLD (5-0) 39 3 4. Ada-Borup (5-0) 36 6 5. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (5-0) 24 7 6. Rushford-Peterson (5-0) 21 9 7. Mahnomen-Waubun (4-1) 14 8 8. Martin County West (5-0) 13 10 9. Ottertail Central (5-0) 11 NR 10. Polk County West (4-1) 10 5

Others receiving votes: Dawson-Boyd 5, Deer River 4, New York Mills 3, Fillmore Central 1.

Class 9-MAN School Total Points Prv 1. Verndale (5) (5-0) 66 1 2. Lanesboro (2) (5-0) 63 3 3. Hancock (5-0) 50 5 4. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (5-0) 44 6 5. Fertile-Beltrami (5-0) 39 T8 6. Mountain Iron-Buhl (4-1) 26 2 7. Mountain Lake Area (4-1) 22 T8 8. Cherry (4-0) 15 NR 9. NCE-UH (5-0) 14 NR 10. Hills-Beaver Creek (4-1) 12 4

Others receiving votes: Nevis 10, Grand Meadow 9, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 5, Kittson County Central 4, LeRoy-Ostrander 2, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 2, Wheaton Herman Norcross 2.