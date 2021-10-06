Skip to Content

Weekly state high school football rankings

3:42 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 6, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A
School Total Points Prv
1. Lakeville South (7) (5-0) 70 1
2. Shakopee (5-0) 62 3
3. Eden Prairie (4-1) 55 4
4. Stillwater (5-0) 44 7
5. Wayzata (4-1) 37 2
(tie) Maple Grove (4-1) 37 10
7. Centennial (3-2) 22 NR
8. Minnetonka (4-1) 20 NR
9. Woodbury (4-1) 13 T89
10. Rosemount (3-2) 8 5
tie) St. Michael-Albertville (3-2) 8 6

Others receiving votes: Anoka 5, East Ridge 3, Prior Lake 1.

Class 5A
School Total Points Prv
1. Mankato West (7) (5-0) 70 1
2. Andover (5-0) 60 2
3. St. Thomas Academy (5-0) 58 3
4. Moorhead (4-0) 49 4
5. Chaska (5-0) 43 7
6. Sauk Rapids-Rice (5-0) 32 9
7. Spring Lake Park (4-1) 27 10
8. Rochester Mayo (4-1) 17 6
9. Rogers (4-1) 11
10. Mahtomedi (4-1) 9 5

Others receiving votes: Robbinsdale Armstrong 4, Mankato East 2, Elk River 1, New Prague 1, Monticello 1,

Class 4A
School Total Points Prv
1. Becker (8) (5-0) 80 1
2. Mound-Westonka (5-0) 70 3
3. Hutchinson (4-1) 61 4
4. Stewartville (5-0) 56 5
5. Kasson-Mantorville (4-1) 42 7
6. Holy Angels (4-1) 41 8
7. North Branch (5-0) 31 9
8. Rocori (4-2) 22 2
9. Willmar (4-1) 14
10. Fridley (3-2) 9 6

Others receiving votes: SMB-Wolfpack 8, Zimmerman 2, Richfield 2, Cloquet 1, Simley 1,

Class 3A
School Total Points Prv
1. Lake City (6) (5-0) 74 2
2. Fairmont (2) (5-0) 73 3
3. Litchfield (5-0) 55 5
4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (5-0) 54 4
5. Dassel-Cokato (5-0) 52 6
6. Cannon Falls (4-1) 28 1
(tie) Pierz (4-1) 28 7
8. Providence Academy (5-0) 20
9. Plainview Elgin-Millville (4-1) 18 8
10. Rockford (4-1) 14 9

Others receiving votes: Aitkin 12, Waseca 8, Esko 4,

Class 2A
School Total Points Prv
1. Blooming Prairie (6) (5-0) 60 1
2. Blue Earth Area (5-0) 52 2
3. Pipestone (5-0) 45 3
4. Minneapolis North (4-1) 31 5
5. Moose Lake Willow River (4-0) 29 7
(tie) West Central Ashby (5-0) 29 6
7. Kimball (5-0) 28 4
8. Chatfield (5-1) 21
9. Eden Valley-Watkins (5-0) 20 8
10. Osakis (5-0) 10 10

Others receiving votes: St. Agnes 3, Rush City 2.

Class A
School Total Points Prv
1. Murray County Central (4) (5-0) 49 1
2. Minneota (1) (5-0) 45 2
3. BOLD (5-0) 39 3
4. Ada-Borup (5-0) 36 6
5. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (5-0) 24 7
6. Rushford-Peterson (5-0) 21 9
7. Mahnomen-Waubun (4-1) 14 8
8. Martin County West (5-0) 13 10
9. Ottertail Central (5-0) 11 NR
10. Polk County West (4-1) 10 5

Others receiving votes: Dawson-Boyd 5, Deer River 4, New York Mills 3, Fillmore Central 1.

Class 9-MAN
School Total Points Prv
1. Verndale (5) (5-0) 66 1
2. Lanesboro (2) (5-0) 63 3
3. Hancock (5-0) 50 5
4. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (5-0) 44 6
5. Fertile-Beltrami (5-0) 39 T8
6. Mountain Iron-Buhl (4-1) 26 2
7. Mountain Lake Area (4-1) 22 T8
8. Cherry (4-0) 15 NR
9. NCE-UH (5-0) 14 NR
10. Hills-Beaver Creek (4-1) 12 4

Others receiving votes: Nevis 10, Grand Meadow 9, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 5, Kittson County Central 4, LeRoy-Ostrander 2, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 2, Wheaton Herman Norcross 2.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content