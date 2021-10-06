Weekly state high school football rankings
Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 6, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
|Class 6A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Lakeville South (7)
|(5-0)
|70
|1
|2. Shakopee
|(5-0)
|62
|3
|3. Eden Prairie
|(4-1)
|55
|4
|4. Stillwater
|(5-0)
|44
|7
|5. Wayzata
|(4-1)
|37
|2
|(tie) Maple Grove
|(4-1)
|37
|10
|7. Centennial
|(3-2)
|22
|NR
|8. Minnetonka
|(4-1)
|20
|NR
|9. Woodbury
|(4-1)
|13
|T89
|10. Rosemount
|(3-2)
|8
|5
|tie) St. Michael-Albertville
|(3-2)
|8
|6
Others receiving votes: Anoka 5, East Ridge 3, Prior Lake 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Mankato West (7)
|(5-0)
|70
|1
|2. Andover
|(5-0)
|60
|2
|3. St. Thomas Academy
|(5-0)
|58
|3
|4. Moorhead
|(4-0)
|49
|4
|5. Chaska
|(5-0)
|43
|7
|6. Sauk Rapids-Rice
|(5-0)
|32
|9
|7. Spring Lake Park
|(4-1)
|27
|10
|8. Rochester Mayo
|(4-1)
|17
|6
|9. Rogers
|(4-1)
|11
|10. Mahtomedi
|(4-1)
|9
|5
Others receiving votes: Robbinsdale Armstrong 4, Mankato East 2, Elk River 1, New Prague 1, Monticello 1,
|Class 4A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Becker (8)
|(5-0)
|80
|1
|2. Mound-Westonka
|(5-0)
|70
|3
|3. Hutchinson
|(4-1)
|61
|4
|4. Stewartville
|(5-0)
|56
|5
|5. Kasson-Mantorville
|(4-1)
|42
|7
|6. Holy Angels
|(4-1)
|41
|8
|7. North Branch
|(5-0)
|31
|9
|8. Rocori
|(4-2)
|22
|2
|9. Willmar
|(4-1)
|14
|10. Fridley
|(3-2)
|9
|6
Others receiving votes: SMB-Wolfpack 8, Zimmerman 2, Richfield 2, Cloquet 1, Simley 1,
|Class 3A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Lake City (6)
|(5-0)
|74
|2
|2. Fairmont (2)
|(5-0)
|73
|3
|3. Litchfield
|(5-0)
|55
|5
|4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
|(5-0)
|54
|4
|5. Dassel-Cokato
|(5-0)
|52
|6
|6. Cannon Falls
|(4-1)
|28
|1
|(tie) Pierz
|(4-1)
|28
|7
|8. Providence Academy
|(5-0)
|20
|9. Plainview Elgin-Millville
|(4-1)
|18
|8
|10. Rockford
|(4-1)
|14
|9
Others receiving votes: Aitkin 12, Waseca 8, Esko 4,
|Class 2A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Blooming Prairie (6)
|(5-0)
|60
|1
|2. Blue Earth Area
|(5-0)
|52
|2
|3. Pipestone
|(5-0)
|45
|3
|4. Minneapolis North
|(4-1)
|31
|5
|5. Moose Lake Willow River
|(4-0)
|29
|7
|(tie) West Central Ashby
|(5-0)
|29
|6
|7. Kimball
|(5-0)
|28
|4
|8. Chatfield
|(5-1)
|21
|9. Eden Valley-Watkins
|(5-0)
|20
|8
|10. Osakis
|(5-0)
|10
|10
Others receiving votes: St. Agnes 3, Rush City 2.
|Class A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Murray County Central (4)
|(5-0)
|49
|1
|2. Minneota (1)
|(5-0)
|45
|2
|3. BOLD
|(5-0)
|39
|3
|4. Ada-Borup
|(5-0)
|36
|6
|5. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop
|(5-0)
|24
|7
|6. Rushford-Peterson
|(5-0)
|21
|9
|7. Mahnomen-Waubun
|(4-1)
|14
|8
|8. Martin County West
|(5-0)
|13
|10
|9. Ottertail Central
|(5-0)
|11
|NR
|10. Polk County West
|(4-1)
|10
|5
Others receiving votes: Dawson-Boyd 5, Deer River 4, New York Mills 3, Fillmore Central 1.
|Class 9-MAN
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Verndale (5)
|(5-0)
|66
|1
|2. Lanesboro (2)
|(5-0)
|63
|3
|3. Hancock
|(5-0)
|50
|5
|4. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s
|(5-0)
|44
|6
|5. Fertile-Beltrami
|(5-0)
|39
|T8
|6. Mountain Iron-Buhl
|(4-1)
|26
|2
|7. Mountain Lake Area
|(4-1)
|22
|T8
|8. Cherry
|(4-0)
|15
|NR
|9. NCE-UH
|(5-0)
|14
|NR
|10. Hills-Beaver Creek
|(4-1)
|12
|4
Others receiving votes: Nevis 10, Grand Meadow 9, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 5, Kittson County Central 4, LeRoy-Ostrander 2, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 2, Wheaton Herman Norcross 2.