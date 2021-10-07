CIA creates working group on China as threats keep rising

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA says it will create a top-level working group on China as part of a broad U.S. government effort focused on countering Beijing’s influence. Known as a mission center, the group will have weekly director-level meetings intended to drive the agency’s strategy toward China. President Joe Biden’s administration has repeatedly warned of what it says is rising Chinese aggression and called for focusing more on what’s often referred to as “great power” competition. In a statement issued Thursday, CIA Director William Burns says China is the “most important geopolitical threat” of the 21st century.