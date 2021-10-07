Cool and damp today; the weekend looks bright and very mild

Shower chances increase through today

A large storm system is moving into the Upper Mississippi Valley from the south today, bringing thick clouds and rain chances to the area for our Thursday. We'll have sparse, light, brief showers in the morning hours with larger batches of rain in store for the afternoon as the system gets closer. Temperatures will be cooler than recent days, but still warmer than the seasonal average by about five degrees as afternoon readings will reach the upper 60s to around 70 degrees with a light southeast breeze.