French senators meet with Taiwan’s Tsai amid China tensions

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A group of French senators visiting Taiwan as part of a regular parliamentary exchange met with President Tsai Ing-wen during a trip that comes in a particularly tense moment between China and the self-ruled island. Tsai gave Sen. Alain Richard an official distinction recognizing his contributions to Taiwan-France relations. She thanked him for leading an effort in the French Senate to pass a resolution in support of Taiwan’s participation in international organizations like the World Health Organization. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and opposes engagement that suggest the island’s separate status, such as WHO membership and foreign contacts. China has stepped up military, diplomatic and economic pressure, sending a record number of fighter jets toward the island.