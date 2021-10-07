Germany finds more people got COVID vaccine than thought

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has vaccinated millions more people against the coronavirus than previously thought. That means almost 80% of adults in Germany are fully vaccinated and about 84% have received at least one shot, according to the country’s disease control center. The figures are about 3.5 million higher than previously stated. Health Minister Jens Spahn said Thursday that the discrepancy between the numbers was “due to the fact that some vaccinations may not have been reported.” He added that especially employees’ vaccinations at big companies and those shots given by mobile vaccination teams in nursing centers may not have been completely reported.