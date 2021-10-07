High demand for travel nurses

(KTTC) -- Taylor Matchey is an alumna of the Winona State nursing school, and now, she is working as a travel nurse in California. Through her work, she has been to several states.

"I grew up about 45 minutes away from Winona, went to college at Winona State, and then my first job was in La Crosse, Wisconsin. So, I just kinda wanted to get out of the Midwest, and then my first job was in El Paso, Texas," said Matchey.

She says travel nursing provided her with many opportunities to grow and learn.

"You're coming into contact with so many people from different backgrounds," said Matchey. "I just felt like there were more options for me that way to learn and grow just in my specific specialty."

There are many reasons why travel nurses are in high demand right now.

"Travel nursing is one area in which you can kind of set your schedule, and that may be attractive particularly to students who might be going back to school who want that flexibility," said Sonja Meiers, a Winona State nursing professor.

"Being able to go to different places and see what parts of the country I like and could see myself settling down at one point," said Matchey.

Another reason nurses are moving towards travel nursing is that salaries for these positions are higher than other nursing positions.

"A nurse who might've worked seven years at the bedside, is earning 32 dollars an hour at the bedside, but might earn 200 dollars an hour as a traveling nurse," said Meiers.

The salaries are certainly a step up. Nomad Health is one of the leading travel nurse companies nationwide, and according to its website, travel nursing positions in New York are offering up to $8500 a week. Meanwhile, in California, a travel nurse can make up to $7700, and over $7000 in North Carolina, per week.

Ultimately, travel nursing allows nurses more control over their employment options.

"We know that the health and well-being of nurses is important. This may be one way in which nurses are taking their health into their own hands, and looking for other opportunities," said Meiers.