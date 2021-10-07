Hong Kong police make largest smuggling bust worth $26.9M

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities say they have made their largest bust of a smuggling case, seizing goods including endangered species worth an estimated $26.9 million. The government says the smuggling ring operated using speedboats and four trucks were also impounded in the raid. A 34-year-old man was arrested in the operation that began in June. A statement says it’s the largest smuggling case among all forms of smuggling by air, sea and land detected by customs on record in terms of the seizure value. The semi-autonomous southern Chinese city has a high demand for luxury items along with air and sea links to world markets.