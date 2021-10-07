Bystander killed in rolling gun battle in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Police say a woman riding a scooter on a sidewalk was struck and killed by one of two vehicles involved in an exchange of gunfire in downtown Minneapolis.

Dispatchers took several calls about the gunfire Wednesday about 11 p.m.

The rolling gun battle ended when both vehicles crashed.

One of the vehicles left the street and struck the woman on the scooter. Minneapolis police spokesman Garrett Parten says the woman was an innocent bystander of the gun violence.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four occupants of the vehicles were taken to a hospital with injuries.