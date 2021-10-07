Isolated showers Friday morning; Summer-like weekend

Isolated to scattered showers are possible overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. A low-pressure system will move from central Illinois into Wisconsin bringing isolated showers to the region. Light rain will linger into Friday morning. Skies should slowly clear through the afternoon.

Most areas will see accumulations less than a quarter of an inch. Areas just to the SE of I-90 could have rainfall accumulations reach near a half-inch. Lighter amounts are expected west of Hwy-52. Mason City and Albert Lea could see totals less than a tenth of an inch.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s on Friday until skies finally clear in the afternoon. If there's enough sunshine in the afternoon, temperatures should warm into the lower 70s. Summer-like conditions are likely Saturday and Sunday with highs reaching the middle and lower 70s. Partly cloudy skies are likely both days.

Cooler and wet conditions are likely early next week. Highs will be in the middle 60s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. We could see rain chances both Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows will stay steady in the lower 50s which is still well above-average for this time of year.

Nick