Israel opens its pavilion with big bash at Dubai’s Expo 2020

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel has ceremonially opened its gleaming pavilion at the world’s fair in Dubai. Thursday’s event comes over a year after Israel and the United Arab Emirates normalized ties and amid a pandemic that has disrupted much of the tourist and cultural exchanges promised by the accords. The pavilion arch — chock-full of flashy videos promoting Israel’s windmills, high-tech advances and historic sights — came to life as night fell. Zany Hebrew music played and patriotic balloons floated about, all within eyesight of the Palestinian pavilion. Israeli officials were in Dubai to cement ties after the countries inked a long-awaited visa waiver agreement this week.