Kasson-Mantorville, Stewartville Prepare for Top Five Match Up

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) - All eyes Friday night will be on Schaefer Field -- where Class AAAA No. 5 Kasson-Mantorville will take on No. 4 Stewartville. The Tigers are undefeated this season, while the KoMets are 4-1.

The game is a match up of the top two teams in Section 1AAAA, and will serve as a possible preview of the Section title game. To add some spice to the drama: it has been three years since the two rival programs have squared off on the grid iron.

There's a lot on the line in Friday's game, and K-M Head Coach Joel Swanson says this is what makes Friday Night Lights special.

"This is what high school sports is all about. You get excited," Swanson said. "Both teams are kind of on a roll, playing pretty well, and we're hooking up together. To beat that, we're also rivals, too, so what a great deal."

K-M quarterback Matt Donovan is having a strong season.

Through five games, the senior quarterback has rushed for 651 yards and 12 touchdowns. He averages more than nine yards per carry, while leading the KoMet's option attack to 32.8 points per game. The K-M offense will face their toughest test of the year on Friday night. Stewartville allows just 13 points per game. Plus, they have shut out two opponents.

In addition, K-M will play Stewartville in the Tigers' Homecoming game . Donovan says the team hasn't discussed playing spoiler, but they want to leave Stewartville with a win.

"That's not something we really talk about. I feel like we go into every week thinking the same thing. I think it's something we all know, and we want to be there and beat them on Homecoming, too," said Donovan. "We're excited. We like being the underdogs every game, and this is just another chance to go show who we are."

Friday's game kicks off at 7 p.m. in Stewartville.