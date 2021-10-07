Kuwaiti plane lands in Turkey following bomb threat

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish official says a Kuwaiti passenger plane has made an emergency landing at Trabzon airport in northern Turkey following a bomb threat reported to the airline’s headquarters. Trabzon’s governor said the Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait with 51 passengers and six crew members on board landed safely in Trabzon on Thursday and all passengers were evacuated. The governor said the threat wasn’t specific to the flight that landed in Trabzon but that the plane was diverted as a precaution. Security checks were underway and the plane would be allowed to resume its flight later. Jazeera Airways said in Kuwait that it had received “a communication indicating a potential security situation” but that it was deemed to be “not credible.”