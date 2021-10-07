New Rochester disc golf course attracts championship play

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Disc golf players in Rochester have a new option. A brand-new frisbee golf course on the south side of town is officially open for use Friday.

Rochester Parks and Rec made the announcement earlier this week.

It's called the Driftless Disc course and offers 27 holes, with an 18-hole championship-caliber course, and 9-hole recreational course.

The course is located at Gamehaven Park. The Park offers more than just golf, amenities offered are mountain biking, hiking, cross country running, fishing nature-based playground, fat tire biking and more.

