No one injured in Olmsted County shed fire

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- A large shed southeast of Rochester is a total loss after a fire Thursday afternoon. It happened near in Marion township just after 1 p.m. Rochester Fire responded to the scene and found the shed engulfed in flames.

Location of shed fire

No people or animals were inside the building. Farm equipment and a large amount of petroleum products were housed in the shed. This caused RFD to begin a defensive fire attack.

Several thousand gallons of water were applied from the exterior until the fire was out. Eventually, the outer walls of the shed collapsed.

Total damage is estimated around $150,000.

Shed fire south and east of Rochester

Olmsted County Sheriff, Eyota Fire Department, Eyota EMS, & State Fire Marshall assisted RFD.



