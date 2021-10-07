Skip to Content

Official pledges US help for Haiti on migration, stability

New
2:42 pm National news from the Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A senior U.S. official says the number of U.S.-bound Haitian migrants temporarily stuck in northern Colombia has risen to about 20,000. That echoes reports this week from a local human rights organization. The official, who briefed reporters on condition he not be named, said the point is “forming a human bottleneck.” Colombian and Panamanian officials have tried to limit the number of migrants to 500 a day on ferries that take them to the next stage of the journey, but more than that have been arriving daily, on average.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content