Officials say 2 people killed in head-on crash near Wisner

WISNER, Neb. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in northeastern Nebraska say two people have died in a fiery head-on crash on U.S. Highway 275 east of Wisner. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the crash happened Wednesday night when a minivan driven by 56-year-old Lance Arthaloney, of Lincoln, collided head-on with a car driven by a 51-year-old West Point man. The Cuming County Sheriff’s Office says both vehicles erupted in flames after the crash. The crash killed Arthaloney and a passenger in the car, 60-year-old Martha Rodriguez, of West Point. The car’s driver was flown by a medical helicopter to a hospital in Sioux City, Iowa. Investigators say they have not determined which vehicle crossed the center line.