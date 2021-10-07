Skip to Content

Oklahoma schools leader switches parties to run for governor

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The head of Oklahoma public schools will switch parties and run as a Democrat to challenge Gov. Kevin Stitt for governor next year. Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister made the announcement Thursday. Hofmeister is a former school teacher and was elected in 2014 after she won a GOP primary against incumbent Janet Barresi. Hofmeister was reelected in 2018. She oversaw Oklahoma schools during a tumultuous time that included massive protests and walkouts over teacher pay and school funding. Stitt is running for his second term as Oklahoma governor.  

