Russia marks 15th anniversary of Politkovskaya’s killing

MOSCOW (AP) — Colleagues of investigative reporter Anna Politkovskaya are sharply criticizing the Russian authorities for failing to track down the mastermind of her killing 15 years ago. Politkovskaya, who won international acclaim for her reporting on the human rights abuses in the Russian republic of Chechnya was shot dead in the elevator of her Moscow apartment building on Oct. 7, 2006. In 2014, a court in Moscow convicted the gunman and three other Chechens involved in the killing along with a former Moscow policeman. Politkovskaya’s newspaper, Novaya Gazeta, castigated the authorities Thursday for failing to determine who ordered the killing. It noted the Russian statute of limitations allows the mastermind to escape punishment now unless a court rules otherwise