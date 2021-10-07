Special Weather Statement until THU 12:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Cerro Gordo County

…Areas of Dense Fog and Drizzle To Linger This Morning…

Areas of dense fog and drizzle look to persist through the

remainder of the morning hours. Visibility is being quickly

reduced in locations as they range from 1 mile to as low as 100

feet from the fog and drizzle. This is resulting in very tricky

driving conditions and travelers should slow down, use low beam

headlights, and allow extra space between vehicles. Expect the

foggy and drizzle conditions to gradually improve by around

midday.