Special Weather Statement until THU 12:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Cerro Gordo County
…Areas of Dense Fog and Drizzle To Linger This Morning…
Areas of dense fog and drizzle look to persist through the
remainder of the morning hours. Visibility is being quickly
reduced in locations as they range from 1 mile to as low as 100
feet from the fog and drizzle. This is resulting in very tricky
driving conditions and travelers should slow down, use low beam
headlights, and allow extra space between vehicles. Expect the
foggy and drizzle conditions to gradually improve by around
midday.