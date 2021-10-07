Spring flowers blooming in fall amid warmer weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Some southeastern Minnesota residents have been seeing plants that usually bloom in spring bloom again due to the warmer fall weather the region has been seeing.

According to Scott Moon with Sargent's Landscape and Nursery, they have been getting a lot of calls from people wondering why their plants are blooming again.

He said the hot weather the region has had all summer and into the fall is partly responsible for these unexpected blooms. Add in a short stretch of cooler days, and some plants like lilacs, have been tricked into blooming again.

"It's not normal," Moon said. "Most lilac bushes all bloom in the spring. What we think we're seeing is basically due to the climate we had this summer. Then, in late August we had just a little bit of a coolness for about a week. It's tricking them and they're starting to bloom. I have not seen this happen before. I've been doing this for 35 plus years."

He said that most of the plants that have bloomed again this fall will probably not bloom again next spring.

"When lilacs are done blooming in the spring, they set their flower bud for the next season," Moon said. "So now, it's using it up. It's not going to kill it, but you won't be getting any blooms in the spring. If you do, they will be very sporadic."

At Sargent's, he said their tropical plants have loved the weather and continue to bloom. He said annual flowers like impatiens may still look healthy because of the weather.