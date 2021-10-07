Staffing shortages negatively impacting vet clinics

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Pet owners are having to wait weeks, sometimes even months, to get their animals in to see a veterinarian. Some are being turned away all together by pet clinics who cannot keep up with the high demand for care.

Here in the Rochester area, vet clinics say the staffing shortages and over booking are taking an extreme toll on their mental and physical health.

"Having to say no to a client or a patient and or say we have to book you out a little bit further, it's a struggle. It's very hard," said Byron Pet Clinic Manager and Veterinary Technician Emily Smith.

"We used to be able to book in same day appointments, early, and get those sick ones taken care of within a very short time period. Now, we're trying to save enough time but we can never guess the right amount of time to save for," Emily Smith said.

The staff at Byron Pet Clinic says the majority of their clients have been patient with them.

"When it's an emergency, it's an emergency so it's a little bit of a concern but you know that's why we're here today is to be preventative," said client Sheryl Good.

"There's a fair amount of times too where they're frustrated and understandably so," said Emily Smith.

One reason vet clinics are experiencing staffing shortages could be the lack of available schooling.

"There are limited schools however I think sometimes the schools that there are, their classing sizes are smaller too," Emily Smith said.

Rochester Community and Technical College does have a veterinarian technician program available.

"In fall, our numbers were lower. We had less students who wanted to come to school. We did still require that our students had to be in close proximity to other people just because of the skills that we have to teach," said RCTC Veterinary Technology Department Program Leader Kimberly Rowley, DVM.

"Whether it's a small animal like a dog or cat, or even cattle, there's an owner and you have to be able to communicate with them and be the animal's advocate and so those relationships you build with the humans are equally as important," Kimberly Rowley said.

The staff at Byron Vet Clinic say if you are thinking about getting new pets, or already have a puppy or kitten, to plan ahead and get their appointments scheduled with a routine veterinarian as soon as possible.

This ensures when they do get sick or injured, you have somebody you can go to.