Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Annandale def. Litchfield, 25-18, 25-7, 25-15

Brainerd def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-21, 25-13, 25-16

Canby def. Wabasso, 25-10, 25-16, 25-12

Cannon Falls def. Kasson-Mantorville, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22

Chanhassen def. Eden Prairie, 25-21, 26-24, 25-23

Cloquet def. Superior, Wis., 25-14, 23-25, 25-18, 25-27, 15-8

Concordia Academy def. New Life Academy, 25-15, 25-12, 25-9

Eveleth-Gilbert def. International Falls, 25-11, 25-20, 25-16

Fertile-Beltrami def. Lake Park-Audubon, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-23

Fosston def. Bagley, 25-12, 25-20, 25-16

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-13, 25-23, 21-25, 25-20

Grand Rapids def. Greenway, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23

Henning def. Pillager, 25-15, 25-19, 25-12

Heron Lake-Okabena def. Pipestone, 25-27, 25-14, 25-15, 25-22

Lac qui Parle Valley def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg

Lanesboro def. Glenville-Emmons, 26-24, 25-9, 25-13

Mabel-Canton def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-5, 25-9, 25-5

Mankato East def. Albert Lea, 25-18, 25-8, 25-19

Marshall def. Windom, 25-6, 25-14, 25-12

Mayer-Lutheran def. Belle Plaine, 25-15, 25-18, 25-13

Milaca def. Mora, 25-13, 25-20, 25-14

Minneota def. Redwood Valley, 25-10, 25-10, 25-11

Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-15, 26-24, 26-11

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta def. Benson, 25-9, 25-18, 25-19

Mounds Park Academy def. Blake, 25-9, 25-17, 25-13

Murray County Central def. Lakeview, 25-11, 25-11, 25-16

Owatonna def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-19, 16-25, 25-20, 25-21

Park Rapids def. Aitkin, 26-24, 17-25, 25-22, 15-25, 15-10

Rockford def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-17, 25-18, 25-14

Roseville def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-11, 25-9, 25-15

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-15, 30-28, 25-22

Shakopee def. New Prague, 25-13, 25-22, 25-11

Sibley East def. Mankato Loyola, 25-11, 25-13, 25-6

Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. def. Southwest Christian (Chaska), 25-7, 25-18, 25-20

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Mound Westonka, 25-14, 25-10, 25-14

Spring Grove def. Kingsland, 25-14, 25-17, 25-21

Spring Lake Park def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22

St. Croix Lutheran def. Visitation, 25-23, 25-16, 25-10

St. Croix Prep def. St. Agnes, 25-13, 25-21, 25-21

St. Michael-Albertville def. Minnetonka, 25-12, 25-19, 25-20

Swanville def. Upsala, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-22

Underwood def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-11, 25-21, 23-25, 25-12

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Nevis, 25-22, 25-16, 25-16

Watertown-Mayer def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19

Wayzata def. Buffalo, 25-9, 25-13, 25-13

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Fillmore Central, 25-13, 25-13, 25-20

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

