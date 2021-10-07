Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Annandale def. Litchfield, 25-18, 25-7, 25-15
Brainerd def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-21, 25-13, 25-16
Canby def. Wabasso, 25-10, 25-16, 25-12
Cannon Falls def. Kasson-Mantorville, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22
Chanhassen def. Eden Prairie, 25-21, 26-24, 25-23
Cloquet def. Superior, Wis., 25-14, 23-25, 25-18, 25-27, 15-8
Concordia Academy def. New Life Academy, 25-15, 25-12, 25-9
Eveleth-Gilbert def. International Falls, 25-11, 25-20, 25-16
Fertile-Beltrami def. Lake Park-Audubon, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-23
Fosston def. Bagley, 25-12, 25-20, 25-16
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-13, 25-23, 21-25, 25-20
Grand Rapids def. Greenway, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23
Henning def. Pillager, 25-15, 25-19, 25-12
Heron Lake-Okabena def. Pipestone, 25-27, 25-14, 25-15, 25-22
Lac qui Parle Valley def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg
Lanesboro def. Glenville-Emmons, 26-24, 25-9, 25-13
Mabel-Canton def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-5, 25-9, 25-5
Mankato East def. Albert Lea, 25-18, 25-8, 25-19
Marshall def. Windom, 25-6, 25-14, 25-12
Mayer-Lutheran def. Belle Plaine, 25-15, 25-18, 25-13
Milaca def. Mora, 25-13, 25-20, 25-14
Minneota def. Redwood Valley, 25-10, 25-10, 25-11
Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-15, 26-24, 26-11
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta def. Benson, 25-9, 25-18, 25-19
Mounds Park Academy def. Blake, 25-9, 25-17, 25-13
Murray County Central def. Lakeview, 25-11, 25-11, 25-16
Owatonna def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-19, 16-25, 25-20, 25-21
Park Rapids def. Aitkin, 26-24, 17-25, 25-22, 15-25, 15-10
Rockford def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-17, 25-18, 25-14
Roseville def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-11, 25-9, 25-15
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-15, 30-28, 25-22
Shakopee def. New Prague, 25-13, 25-22, 25-11
Sibley East def. Mankato Loyola, 25-11, 25-13, 25-6
Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. def. Southwest Christian (Chaska), 25-7, 25-18, 25-20
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Mound Westonka, 25-14, 25-10, 25-14
Spring Grove def. Kingsland, 25-14, 25-17, 25-21
Spring Lake Park def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22
St. Croix Lutheran def. Visitation, 25-23, 25-16, 25-10
St. Croix Prep def. St. Agnes, 25-13, 25-21, 25-21
St. Michael-Albertville def. Minnetonka, 25-12, 25-19, 25-20
Swanville def. Upsala, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-22
Underwood def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-11, 25-21, 23-25, 25-12
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Nevis, 25-22, 25-16, 25-16
Watertown-Mayer def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19
Wayzata def. Buffalo, 25-9, 25-13, 25-13
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Fillmore Central, 25-13, 25-13, 25-20
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com