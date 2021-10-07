UPDATE: Glenville man pleads not guilty to shooting man trying to steal his truck

GLENVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Glenville man entered a not guilty plea on Thursday for charges against him after he injured a man with gunfire for trying to steal his truck.

38-year-old James Vinton is being charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and the intentional discharge of a firearm that endangered another.

These charges come after an incident on September 26, 2021 when Vinton saw a man stealing his truck, and he allegedly shot at the truck to scare the thief.

Vinton told detectives he thought he shot his rifle at the truck's tires as it was leaving his property. He said his goal was to get it to stop.

Police later found a man with gunshot wounds to the back sitting outside the truck, admitting to stealing the truck.

Vinton is set for jury trial in July 2022.

At this time there are no charges against the man who was injured.