4th Aussie rules football player had CTE before death

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The former captain of a championship-winning team in Australian rules football has become the fourth league player to be posthumously diagnosed with a debilitating neurological disease linked to head trauma and concussions. Murray Weideman led the Collingwood Magpies to a grand final win over Melbourne in 1958 in the Victorian Football League. He joins Danny Frawley, Graham Farmer and Shane Tuck in having chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) detected and diagnosed in the last two years. Weideman’s family revealed the findings of the Australian Sports Brain Bank’s report. Weideman died in February the day after his 85th birthday.