Texas moves to reinstate nation’s toughest abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has asked a federal appeals court to swiftly reinstate the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S. The request Friday comes as abortion clinics statewide resumed normal services for the first time since early September. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman of Austin this week suspended the law known as Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to put that decision on hold.