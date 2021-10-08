Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force of misinformation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An investigation by The Associated Press has found that chiropractors have become an influential force in stirring up anti-vaccine misinformation during the pandemic. They have also been lobbying against vaccine mandates and capitalizing on the pandemic by sowing fear and mistrust of COVID-19 vaccines. An anti-vaccine convention in Wisconsin attended by people from around the country was organized by chiropractors, and those who attended were allowed to earn continuing education credits in 10 states.