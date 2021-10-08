Skip to Content

Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force of misinformation

National news from the Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An investigation by The Associated Press has found that chiropractors have become an influential force in stirring up anti-vaccine misinformation during the pandemic. They have also been lobbying against vaccine mandates and capitalizing on the pandemic by sowing fear and mistrust of COVID-19 vaccines. An anti-vaccine convention in Wisconsin attended by people from around the country was organized by chiropractors, and those who attended were allowed to earn continuing education credits in 10 states.

Associated Press

