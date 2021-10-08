Big Ten putting priority on mental health after tough season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Big Ten officials want to make mental health a priority for its athletes. The topic was discussed this week at basketball media days. Michigan State forward Malik Hall thought COVID-19 impacted the Spartans on the court. Coach Tom Izzo was more concerned it was impacting other areas of players lives. Commissioner Kevin Warren is offering the Calm app free to all conference athletes. He says players have logged more than 650,000 sessions so far.