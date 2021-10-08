Chinchilla Farm License Revoked

CHATFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) -- A chinchilla breeding farm in Chatfield has had it's license revoked by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The farm was under investigation after the USDA cited Dan Moulton and his facility more than 100 times since 2013 for violating the Animal Welfare Act.

Dan Moulton has been raising chinchillas since he was a teenager. Although he currently has around 780, Moulton told KTTC at one point he has had as many as 6,000 chinchillas on his farm.

Last summer, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) became aware of these USDA citings. It had an undercover investigator begin work for Dan Moulton three times a week in order to obtain substantial evidence proving animal neglect and abuse within his facility.

PETA petitioned the court for a search warrant which, to it's knowledge, was carried out by the sheriff's office. The organization has not been informed what evidence, if any, was gathered.

Moulton confirmed to KTTC that a USDA administrative law judge revoked the Moulton Chinchilla Ranch’s license.