Friday’s Scores

9:02 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Caledonia 15, Rochester Lourdes 0

Chanhassen 27, Waconia 0

Elk River 50, Moorhead 46

Fergus Falls 56, Roseau 12

Fridley 49, St. Paul Johnson 0

Kittson County Central 29, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 8

Mahnomen/Waubun 36, Red Lake County 0

Minneapolis South 39, Minneapolis Henry 8

Moose Lake/Willow River 49, Braham 0

Mora 28, Aitkin 6

Mound Westonka 40, St. Paul Highland Park 7

North Branch 46, Duluth Denfeld 20

Ogilvie 50, Carlton 14

Park Center 48, Minneapolis Washburn 7

Pequot Lakes 41, Pillager 30

Robbinsdale Armstrong 43, Apple Valley 0

Two Harbors 12, Pine City 8

Upsala/Swanville 46, Browerville/Eagle Valley 29

Warroad 21, Fosston 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

