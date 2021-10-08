Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Caledonia 15, Rochester Lourdes 0
Chanhassen 27, Waconia 0
Elk River 50, Moorhead 46
Fergus Falls 56, Roseau 12
Fridley 49, St. Paul Johnson 0
Kittson County Central 29, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 8
Mahnomen/Waubun 36, Red Lake County 0
Minneapolis South 39, Minneapolis Henry 8
Moose Lake/Willow River 49, Braham 0
Mora 28, Aitkin 6
Mound Westonka 40, St. Paul Highland Park 7
North Branch 46, Duluth Denfeld 20
Ogilvie 50, Carlton 14
Park Center 48, Minneapolis Washburn 7
Pequot Lakes 41, Pillager 30
Robbinsdale Armstrong 43, Apple Valley 0
Two Harbors 12, Pine City 8
Upsala/Swanville 46, Browerville/Eagle Valley 29
Warroad 21, Fosston 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com