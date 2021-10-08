Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Avail Academy def. Hmong Academy, 25-18, 25-7, 25-23

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Warroad, 25-9, 25-12, 21-25, 25-8

LILA def. Twin Cities Academy, 25-11, 25-13, 25-23

Liberty Classical def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-17, 25-9, 25-19

New Life Academy def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-13, 25-10, 25-13

Northfield def. Winona, 25-6, 25-11, 25-12

PACT Charter def. Kaleidoscope Charter, 25-11, 25-17, 25-18

Red Rock Central def. Wabasso, 25-13, 25-21, 25-16

Tartan def. Mahtomedi, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com

Information from: ScoreStream Inc.

Associated Press

