Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Avail Academy def. Hmong Academy, 25-18, 25-7, 25-23
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Warroad, 25-9, 25-12, 21-25, 25-8
LILA def. Twin Cities Academy, 25-11, 25-13, 25-23
Liberty Classical def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-17, 25-9, 25-19
New Life Academy def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-13, 25-10, 25-13
Northfield def. Winona, 25-6, 25-11, 25-12
PACT Charter def. Kaleidoscope Charter, 25-11, 25-17, 25-18
Red Rock Central def. Wabasso, 25-13, 25-21, 25-16
Tartan def. Mahtomedi, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
