Gray and damp today; bright and warm this weekend

Light showers today

The storm system that brought light rain to the Upper Mississippi Valley on Thursday continues to linger in the region today, keeping thick clouds and light showers in our area. Light showers and drizzle will impact much of the local area through the morning and early afternoon hours today until the system begins to pull away to the east, taking the rain chances out of our weather picture. We'll have cloudy skies later in the day with light winds and mild temperatures that will reach the lower 70s in much of the area.

Clouds will clear off this evening with patchy fog developing late in the night and overnight temperatures will hover in the upper 50s.

A bright and mild weekend

Warmer air will blow into the region Saturday ahead of a storm system that will eventually graze our area to the north. Expect sunshine through much of the day with a gusty southeast breeze and high temperatures will be in the mid-70s.