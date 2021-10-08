Local hair salon adapts amid staffing shortage

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Hair salons are facing staffing shortages along with many other industries and it has caused a local salon to adjust its business operations.

Mensalon Owner Shauna Anderson said she has put her heart and soul into her business, but the COVID-19 pandemic has exhausted her mentally and physically. She said she's dealt with shutdowns, uncertainty, and now, a staffing shortage.

She said people are just not applying, and the few people who are, aren't qualified.

Anderson said she has talked with other business owners also struggling with staffing issues, and they agree that some people are choosing to stay home, and collect unemployment, and perhaps take a smaller side job that's more flexible to get by, instead of working a traditional job.

Anderson said she's even offering incentives like sign on bonuses and health insurance, but so far, it isn't bringing applicants in. The salon has now had to reduce its operating hours.

"We did have to reduce business hours," Anderson said. "So we just made a decision in September, that we're going to be closed every other Saturday. We were ready to come back to the salon. But, the unfortunate part was that a lot of these girls were making just enough money because the federal unemployment stimulus that they had for a while was an extra 600 dollars a week, plus unemployment. That was hard to compete with because they were basically getting living wages to stay home."

Anderson said she needs at least four stylists. She added that she has been training some of the current staff to take on leadership roles to help them expand their skills and give them further incentive to want to stay with the business.

"We have team leaders that we have trained," Anderson said. "We have to pass that torch on. We, as stylists, have believed that we need to make money behind the chair. This gives them a opportunity to buy into the company. As they work, they get the opportunity to see directly how it feeds into their pockets."