Local non-profit works to reinstate status, ensures community it’s a top priority

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A local non-profit has its status revoked because of an error in paperwork.

Threshold Arts has a storefront in downtown Rochester, where it features work of local artists different events, classes and more. It opened as a non-profit in the beginning of 2019, most recently moving into its storefront last year. In August 2021, its non-profit status was revoked by the IRS.

"This is something we just recently were made aware of," Threshold Arts Founding Director Naura Anderson said. "We have been working with our accountant and legal counsel to get that reinstated."

The revoking status comes after an error with Threshold Arts' 990 paperwork, which needs to be filed the first three years of a non-profit's existence.

"It's not something that was done intentionally or with malice," Anderson said. "It was an error and we are working to remedy it, so we can move on and focus on the work that we are doing, which is to support artists in our community in as many ways as we possibly can."

Those familiar with non-profits -- like LegalCORPS Executive Director Nicole Deters -- say it's a common mishap for young or start-up non-profits.

"Often times, start up or young non-profits forget that piece. Especially if they think 'we didn't have any revenue come in, so we don't have to report,'" Deters said. "That is not the case. That's the biggest issue we see non-profits forgetting or failing to do."

990s are required to be made public if asked. Non-profits must be transparent with their finances and include top paid employees, like CEOs, executive directors, etc, on its 990.

"I think it's really important, typically when a non-profit is not filing a 990, it's not because they are trying to hide something, or not being transparent," Deters said. "It's because they forgot or don't know, or it was handed to someone else, and they trusted that person, that they were going to do it. Then somewhere down the line, the ball gets dropped. I think most often when a non-profit loses their non-profit status it was unintentional. It was not meant to happen. It doesn't mean they aren't a non-profit or you can't be charitable."

In the meantime, Threshold Arts will continue to operate under the same model and mission. Still accepting donations and sending 75 percent of its storefront profits towards its artist members.

"We'll continue to operate that way regardless of a filing status -- which, of course, we are working to reinstate," Anderson said.

Deters says non-profits can continue to accept donations but the donor does run the risk that if the organization does not take all the necessary steps to get reinstated. In that case, they would not be able to write off their donation in their taxes. The organization also risks fraud charges if it accepts donations and does not take the necessary steps to reinstate its non-profit status.

"Nonprofits should be proactive about communicating with donors and transparent in explaining that while donations given before the effective date of revocation are still deductible, future gifts are not, until such time as the nonprofit receives recognition from the IRS that is it once again tax-exempt," she wrote to KTTC in an email.

Deters adds that the charity "will also be responsible, if they do not get reinstated, to pay taxes on all revenue since the initial revocation."

Anderson has communicated to artists involved. In part, it reads:

"We were notified that our non-profit status was revoked as of 2021 because the IRS had not received our 2020 form 990. We are working with the IRS to reinstate our non-profit status and this process is taking longer than anticipated because the IRS is incredibly short staffed. We are confident that our tax-exempt status will be reinstated soon.

We have been through several transitions over the course of the pandemic, and it is possible that something was missed along the way, but nothing has been done intentionally or with malice.

Artists are our number one priority and the most important piece of Threshold Arts. We are always working in the best interest of artists and our community, and that does not change with this news. Our tax-exempt status does not affect the operations of our storefront, gallery, or the events we manage at the Castle. We remain committed to you and we are here to support you as always. We have been operating as a nonprofit organization and will continue to do so into the future. "

She adds it's her top priority to get reinstated.

"Nobody is turning a profit on the work of our artists, hopefully, expect for them," she said. "Every dollar that we earn gets poured right back into our mission."