Minnesota care homes struggle with record staff shortages

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s senior care homes are struggling with record staff shortages as people leave the industry faster than they can replaced. The Long-Term Care Imperative says there are 23,000 unfilled senior caregiver positions across Minnesota. That compares with 8,000 last March. And the industry lost 2,000 more workers in August. KARE-TV reports that burnout from the pandemic is often cited. Patti Cullen, CEO of Care Providers of Minnesota, says workers are exhausted from 100-hour weeks and double shifts, in full protective gear during a hot summer. Many nursing homes have capped admissions until they can hire more people.